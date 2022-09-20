Logan Lerman To Star In Hulu’s ‘We Were The Lucky Ones’

EXCLUSIVE: Logan Lerman, fresh from starring alongside Brad Pitt in Bullet Train, has signed on to his latest high-profile TV role.

Lerman will star in Hulu’s limited series We Were the Lucky Ones, alongside Joey King, who also starred in the action feature.

The series is based on Georgia Hunter’s bestseller about a Jewish family separated at the start of WWII, determined to survive and reunite.

Lerman, who stars in Amazon’s Hunters — exec produced by Jordan Peele, which is returning for a second season — will play Addy, a 25-year-old Polish, Jewish middle child. He is an adventurer who lives in Paris as an engineer and is enjoying budding success as a music composer. He has an ability to find common ground with dissimilar people and a talent to fix anything. The character is inspired by the story of Georgia Hunter’s grandfather as a young man in the late 1930s.

Lerman got his break in the Percy Jackson films and also has starred in The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Indignation.

The limited series, which comes from 20th Television, is executive produced and written by Erica Lipez (The Morning Show), who also serves as showrunner. Thomas Kail (Fosse/Verdon) directs and executive produces. Jennifer Todd executive produces for Old 320 Sycamore. Adam Milch will executive produce and Hunter will co-executive produce.

Lerman is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Bob Wallerstein.