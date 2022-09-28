‘Logan’ Director James Mangold Responds To Hugh Jackman’s Return As Wolverine

The Wolverine and Logan director James Mangold had some thoughts about the announcement that frequent collaborator Hugh Jackman would be reprising his iconic role for Deadpool 3.

Mangold took to Twitter and, without referencing the announcement itself or writing a word, posted a gif from Logan of the Wolverine clone X-24 impaling the original Logan on the horn-like root of a tree stump, a major contribution to the series of wounds that finally killed the long-lived mutant in Mangold’s film.

Fans immediately began reacting with comments that ranged from the accusatory: “You are not the final word on Wolverine”; to the legalistic: “Logan was never canon to anything since they said a mutant hadn’t been born in 20 years”; to the triumphal: “anything is possible in the Multiverse!”

Several hours later Mangold was forced to abandon subtlety and make plain his intent.

“Oh my gosh!” Mangold wrote. “Everybody chill. Just kidding! I’m all good! LOGAN will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or worm hole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what maddness [sic] my dear friends @VancityReynolds and @RealHughJackman cook up!”