London Film Festival Head Tricia Tuttle On Landing Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’, Attracting Industry Professionals & Why She’s Excited About The Future Of British Cinema

The BFI London Film Festival unveiled its 2022 lineup today, featuring 164 features and 23 premieres across film and TV, with highlights including the world premiere of Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio and the international premiere of She Said, starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan. As always, the LFF program is an enticing mix of buzzy titles from around the fall festivals like Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths out of Venice, and daring works by first-time filmmakers.

On the industry side, the festival’s UK Talent Days, which connects industry professionals with UK-based talent, will run in person for a second year from October 7-10. The Film London Production Finance Market will also return running from October 11-12.

Shortly after the festival launch, LFF Festival Director Tricia Tuttle caught up with Deadline to chat through this year’s line-up, the future of British cinema, and her desire to increase the presence of industry professionals at the festival.

DEADLINE: How’s the festival doing after two years of COVID disruptions?

TRICIA TUTTLE: It feels great. Last year felt like year zero. It was a new model. In 2019, we pitched to the BFIs board and also to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport, a new five-year plan for the festival not knowing that 2020 would mean we couldn’t deliver the plans exactly how we wanted to. The three main areas for developing the festival were expanding our reach to audiences, expanding our series and immersive strands, and also refining the industry and professional programs of the festival to try and bring more international delegates and professionals to the festival. We did a lot of that in 2020 and 2021, so it feels great to go into this year without having to change anything. We’re just refining and tightening up.

DEADLINE: How important is the industry side to a public-facing festival like LFF?

TUTTLE: Industry is hugely important to us but it needs to be an iterative process rather than trying to create something completely from scratch. We’ve been trying to build the international profile of the festival over the last 10 years. What we really wanna do is put enough international eyes on the festival that it starts to feel like a great place for filmmakers, particularly UK filmmakers, to launch their work. We’d love for the festival to be the place that international professionals come to if they want to collaborate with the UK or discover the talent that we have working in the UK.

DEADLINE: Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio. That’s a big world premiere. How did you secure the title for LFF?

TUTTLE: We don’t go out on the prowl for world premieres, we build relationships with filmmakers and rights holders over a long period of time. The BFI and the festival have a very long-term relationship with Guillermo. He loves coming to the festival. We love him. And I think the fact that we’ve found a really exciting gala and special presentation home in the Royal Festival Hall at Southbank Centre does help us. What a gorgeous place to premiere a film. I know that that will have been, if not Guillermo’s thinking, but Netflix would certainly be thinking that working with us is a great physical platform for the film.

DEADLINE: So the partnership with Southbank Centre is set to continue in the long-term?

TUTTLE: That’s our hope. We have every intention of building a long-term relationship with them. Last year was terrific. It was a huge game changer for us not to have to look for a major venue for our galas and special presentations.

DEADLINE: Asif Kapadia’s latest Creature will also debut at LFF. Can you tell me about this film? Is it a narrative feature?

TUTTLE: No, it’s a collaboration with the English National Ballet and Akram Khan [Olivier Award-winning choreographer]. Akram created a version of Creature that was performed last year at the English National Ballet. This isn’t a straight recording of that performance. Asif is working with the choreographer and the key dancers in a confined space. It’s shot more like a film.

DEADLINE: This year’s selection has a lot of young first-time filmmakers. Who should audiences be looking out for?

TUTTLE: I’m really impressed by the quality of the debuts. One that is a real show stopper is The Origin by Andrew Cummings, which is produced by Oliver Kassman who was the producer of Saint Maud (2019). It’s a really low-budget but conceptually polished piece of work. Also, Georgia Oakley’s Blue Jean, a beautiful, Newcastle-set film about a teacher who is a lesbian and not out in the times of Section 28 [British anti-LGBTQ legislation from the 1980s]. I’d also say Causeway by an American filmmaker called Lila Neugebauer, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyre Henry.

DEADLINE: What challenges have you found putting together this year’s edition?

TUTTLE: It sounds disingenuous, but there have been so many British features and debuts this year that it’s been tough to respond to the work as much work as we would like to.

DEADLINE: That’s interesting because I speak with many distributors and indie producers here in the UK and they always discuss the difficulty they have trying to find British films.

TUTTLE: We have not seen that at all. I think the work is really great this year. I’ve mentioned Blue Jean and The Origin, but I would also shout out Medusa Deluxe, the first feature from Tom Hardiman, which just premiered in Locarno. And then also Dion Edwards’s Pretty Red Dress [Both films are set to screen at LFF]. And when you look at those four British debuts, they couldn’t be more different from each other. We found that really invigorating this year. Each filmmaker is telling their own story in a really different kind of way, and it feels fresh and personal, and original.