Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Sony Lands Comedy Pitch ‘Locked Out’ From Matt And Jackson Kellard; Will Gluck Producing

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

NBCUniversal Restructures Peacock Communications Operations, Leading To Executive Departures
Read the full story

Gideon Adlon, Bashir Salahuddin, Dagmara Domińczyk & Christine Adams Board ‘Miller’s Girl’

GIDEON ADLON, BASHIR SALAHUDDIN, DAGMARA DOMIŃCZYK, and CHRISTINE ADAMS
Gideon Adlon, Bashir Salahuddin, Dagmara Domińczyk and Chrstine Adams Getty/Veronika Carper/Berwick & Kovacik

EXCLUSIVE: Good Universe and Point Grey’s Miller’s Girl has added Gideon Adlon, Bashir Salahuddin, Dagmara Domińczyk and Christine Adams to a cast that already counts Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega in the Black List-scripted film project. Lionsgate is handling global sales.

Jade Halley Bartlett, as Deadline first told you, is making her feature directorial debut off her script. In Miller’s Girl, a creative writing assignment yields complex results between a teacher and his talented student. 

Pic is produced by Point Grey along with Mary-Margaret Kunze. Josh Fagen is overseeing the project for Point Grey. Production is underway.

Related Story

Ruben Fleischer To Direct Next 'Now You See Me' Pic For Lionsgate

Adlon is best-known for her starring roles in BlockersThe Craft: Legacy and The Mustang. She currently voices roles in several series including Netflix’s Pacific Rim: The Black. Adlon was last seen opposite Renée Zellweger in NBC’s The Thing About Pam.  She is represented by UTA, Main Title, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

Emmy- and Critics Choice-nominated Salahuddin most recently starred in Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick. This October, he will return for Season 2 of the IFC series Sherman’s Showcase as the star, writer and executive producer. Later this year, he will return to Season 3 of the HBO Max series South Side, which he also co-created and serves as a writer. As an actor, he also recently appeared in Cyrano and Marriage Story. He will next executive produce, co-write and co-showrun the Starz comedy Book of Marlon. He is represented by CAA and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman.

Domińczyk stars as Karolina Novotney, head of PR for Waystar RoyCo, on HBO’s Emmy-winning Succession. She also recently starred for HBO in We Own This City, from series co-creators George Pelecanos and David Simon. She was also recently seen in the Oscar-nominated feature The Lost Daughter and will be seen in the features Tonight at Noon and Bottoms. She is represented by Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment.

Adams will next be seen in Apple TV+’s action thriller Kingdom opposite Idris Elba. Prior to that, she appeared in Genius: Aretha opposite Cynthia Erivo and starred for four seasons as Lynn Pierce on the DC Comics CW series Black Lightning. She is represented by Innovative Artists and Berwick & Kovacik.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad