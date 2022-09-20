Anne-Marie Ross Dies: Lionsgate International Distribution Vet Was 49

Anne-Marie Ross (née Boysen), whose career in international film distribution at Lionsgate and Pantelion spanned more than two decades, died September 9 after a near-two-year battle with advanced stage cancer caused by a rare gene mutation. She was 49.

Ross began her career at Lionsgate in 2001, reporting to Nick Meyer, currently President of Film at eOne.

“Anne-Marie embodied poise, class, smarts and kindness,” Meyer said. “She always had a glow of positivity. She was a star who could handle any curveball thrown at her during those early days at Lionsgate when I had the privilege of getting to know her and work with her for seven years. The sadness and injustice of her loss is felt by anyone who knows her, but no one can imagine the hurt that Jonathan, the kids and her parents are feeling. My heart aches as I’m just writing these words.”

Ross was named EVP International Sales at Lionsgate in 2012. In 2014, she was named President of Pantelion Films, where she led the company’s International Sales division for the first four years after its launch. That division’s biggest hit was Eugenio Derbez’s Instructions Not Included, the highest-grossing Mexican production of all time, which made $44.4M stateside and $100.5M worldwide.

Said Helen Lee-Kim, President of International at Lionsgate, added: “Anne-Marie was a dear friend and colleague whose high-wattage smile brightened every room. We made such great memories traveling the international film markets together and I’ll forever cherish the many laughs we shared. Her kindness and generosity belied her fierce negotiating style. She had such a strong work ethic, always fully present and committed to everything she touched in her career and at home. Nothing was more important than Jon, the kids and her family. Our hearts break for everyone.”

From 2018 until her death, Ross led TLC Wellness. She also co-founded the portfolio of business- and consumer-facing companies in health and wellness — an area of passionate interest throughout her life. She also served as an expert adviser to the National Bank of Canada in the entertainment sector with special focus on international valuations of independent film content.

Ross went on to create Parents of Preemies Day-Los Angeles, a fundraising and awareness event she hosted annually at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital with her husband for five years. She also led the partnership with the Westchester Rotary Club to raise funds for the refurbishment of The Westchester Townhouse. The nonprofit community space for the children of L.A.’s Westchester neighborhood continues to host the meetings and events of the Girl Scout troop she founded in 2016.

Ross is a UC Santa Cruz alum and received her Master of Arts in Chinese history with honors from UC Irvine in 2000. She is survived by her husband, Jonathan Ross; their three children; her father, Tom Boysen Sr.; her mother, Pochan Boysen; and her brother, Tom Boysen Jr..

A Celebration Life for Ross is being planned and will be announced at a later date.

Donations in Ross’ memory toward the advancement of cancer research can be made to the LUNGevity Foundation and EGFR Resisters group here.