‘Lioness’ Adds Taylor Sheridan-Verse Stars Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett & James Jordan

The Paramount+ series Lioness has added three Taylor Sheridan-verse vets for Season 1: Dave Annable (Yellowstone, Walker), LaMonica Garrett (1883, The Terminal List), and James Jordan (Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown)

They join previously announced series leads Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira.

Annable will play Neil, Joe’s (Saldaña) husband and the father of their two daughters. Jordan and Garrett will play Two Cups and Tucker, respectively, experienced CIA Special Activities Division operatives on Joe’s team.

Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing, and leading her female undercover operatives.

Saldaña will also serve as executive producer alongside Nicole Kidman and her production company, Blossom Films. Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat also EP.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the series will be filmed in Baltimore, Md.

Annable most recently starred in the CW’s Walker for its second season as Dan Miller. Prior to that, he played Kevin Costner’s son Lee Dutton in Paramount Network’s Yellowstone. He also co-starred in the limited series What/If, starring Renée Zellweger, and was a guest star on an episode of This Is Us.

Annable is most notably known for his portrayal of Justin Walker in Brothers & Sisters.

Garrett most recently starred in Amazon’s The Terminal List as Commander Bill Cox. Prior to that, he portrayed Thomas in Sheridan’s 1883. Other credits include Delilah, Sons of Anarchy, Designated Survivor, and starring as The Monitor and The Anti-Monitor across the Arrowverse series: Batwoman, Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Jordan has previously appeared in Taylor Sheridan’s 1883 and Mayor Of Kingstown for Paramount+ and as livestock agent Steve Hendon in Paramount Network’s Yellowstone. In film, Jordan starred in Taylor Sheridan’s Those Who Wish Me Dead with Angelina Jolie, Wind River alongside Jeremy Renner, and Karyn Kusama’s Destroyer opposite Nicole Kidman.