Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix Rom-Com ‘Irish Wish’ Adds Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan & Jane Seymour

Netflix has started rounding out the cast for its Lindsay Lohan-led romantic comedy Irish Wish, with Ed Speleers (Outlander), Alexander Vlahos (Sanditon), Ayesha Curry (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Elizabeth Tan (Emily in Paris) and Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method) signing on for roles.

The film from director Janeen Damian (Falling for Christmas) picks up with Maddie as the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, watching as she puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.

Related Story Netflix Animation Lays Off 30 As Overhaul Continues

Irish Wish is being made as part of Lohan’s two-picture creative partnership with Netflix. The project reteams Lohan with Janeen Damian, following their work together on the Netflix holiday film Falling for Christmas, which is slated for release on the streamer on November 10. Kirsten Hansen wrote the script. MPCA’s Brad Krevoy is producing alongside Riviera Films’ Michael Damian, with Amanda Phillips, Hansen, Jimmy Townsend and Vince Balzano serving as exec producers.

Speleers is a BAFTA Award nominee best known for turns on series including Outlander, Wolf Hall and Downton Abbey. The actor has also been seen in films including Against the Ice, The House That Jack Built, Breathe and Alice Through the Looking Glass, among others.

Vlahos is another Outlander alum who has also been seen on series like Sanditon, Versailles and Merlin.

Curry has appeared on series like A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Bold Type, Stephen vs. The Game and Ballers.

Tan’s TV credits include Emily in Paris, The Singapore Grip, Top Boy, Waterloo Road and Coronation Street. She’s also featured in films like Swinging with the Finkels.

Seymour is an Emmy winner who has been seen on such series as B Positive, The Kominsky Method, Jane the Virgin, Franklin & Bash, Smallville and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, among many others. Notable film credits include Friendsgiving, The War with Grandpa, Sandy Wexler, Austenland, Wedding Crashers and Battlestar Galactica.

Speleers is repped by Independent Talent Group (UK) and Paradigm; Vlahos by Katie Threlfall Associates (UK); Curry by CAA; Tan by Curtis Brown Group (UK); and Seymour by Innovative Artists and InterTalent Rights Group (UK).