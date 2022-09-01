Lindsay Lohan Making ‘Irish Wish’ At Netflix

Mean Girls and The Parent Trap star Lindsay Lohan is set to headline the Netflix romantic comedy, Irish Wish, as part of the actress’ two picture creative partnership with the streamer.

Lohan will be reteaming with filmmaker Janeen Damian, who she previously worked with on the Netflix movie Falling for Christmas which drops on the OTT service on Nov. 10.

Irish Wish follows Maddie. When the love of her life gets engaged to her best-friend, she puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.

Kirsten Hansen, Ron Oliver, Janeen Damian and Michael Damian wrote the screenplay. MPCA’s Brad Krevoy; Riviera Films’ Michael Damian are producing. EPs are Amanda Phillips, Kirsten Hansen, Jimmy Townsend, and Vince Balzano.

MPCA has produced a number of Netflix films including Lohan’s Falling for Christmas, A Christmas Prince films, The Princess Switch films, and Operation Christmas Drop.

Lohan was the narrator on the Prime Video Series, Lovestruck High and starred on the Netflix series Sick Note. She also starred and executive produced the MTV reality series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. Her other career feature credits include Freaky Friday, Georgia Rule, Bobby, the Robert Rodriguez co-directed Machete, and Robert Altman’s final movie, A Prairie Home Companion.

Lohan is repped by APA, Vision PR, and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.