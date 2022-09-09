Lindsay Dougherty, Running Unopposed, Reelected Principal Officer Of Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399

Lindsay Dougherty, leader of Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399, has been reelected to a full three-year term as the local’s secretary-treasurer and principal officer. Dougherty, running unopposed, was first elected to the post by the local’s executive board in May to fill out the unexpired term of Steve Dayan, who retired after nine years in office.

Dougherty and her entire slate of running mates were elected unopposed at a Thursday night meeting of the local’s executive board. Dougherty also serves as director of the Teamsters Motion Picture and Theatrical Trade Division and is the Western Region vice president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT).

“I am proud of the team we have put together to secure the solvency and operations of our great local union for the years ahead,” Dougherty said in a statement. “This is an exciting time in the history of our local union. Our members continue to build their solidarity and power locally, throughout our industry and international organization. As secretary-treasurer, my challenge and goal is to harness this power as we prepare for our next round of bargaining for our major agreements in two short years. Protecting, preserving, and improving the lives of our members and their families is a daily commitment, and I am grateful to serve in this capacity for the next 3-year term.”

Related Story Shakeup Of Teamsters Local 492 In New Mexico Continues As Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 Takes Over Its Film Jurisdiction

Other Local 399 leaders who were elected without opposition were President Kenny Farnell, Vice President Joshua Staheli, Recording Secretary Philip Quansah, and trustees Shaun Ryan, Alison Taylor and Joe Mora.

Ed Duffy, meanwhile, is stepping down from his role as the local’s vice president. Duffy, who served on the executive board for the past 18 years, said in a letter to the Local 399 membership that he will continue to serve as the local’s business agent and political director, but noted that his decision to step down as vice president was made to “pave the way” for new leaders at Local 399.

“I have been extremely grateful and fortunate to have served as an executive board member for such a significant amount of time,” Duffy said. “The intricacies of running a local union and the importance of a strong executive board is essential to ensure the success and support of our members and their families. My stepping down off the board is to help pave the way for new leaders to take the reins and continue to build upon the foundation that has been set by those before.”

Teamsters Local 399 currently represents over 6,000 members across Los Angeles working in the film and TV industry as drivers, wranglers, location professionals, casting professionals and chef assistants. Local 399 recently welcomed 300 new members from New Mexico who work in the film and television industry there after a recent decision from the IBT’s general executive board expanded Local 399’s charter.