‘Lightyear’ Achieves Liftoff, But ‘Stranger Things’ Notches Eighth Win Of 2022 On Nielsen Streaming Chart

With five titles surpassing 1 billion minutes of streaming, the week of August 1-7 found a familiar champion on the Nielsen streaming chart: Stranger Things.

The Netflix mainstay declined 22% from the prior week but still racked up 1.42 billion minutes of streaming, enabling it to hold off the competition. It is the eighth weekly win of 2022 for the series.

Pixar’s Toy Story prequel Lightyear gathered up 1.3 billion minutes in its first week on Disney+, good for third place. About 36% of the audience for the film, which has mustered only $226 million at the worldwide box office, ages of 2-11, and 23% were 18-34. At 27%, Lightyear’s audience had the third-highest concentration of Hispanic homes on the this week’s chart, behind Netflix’s Cocomelon and HBO Max’s Friends.

Netflix romantic drama series Virgin River, which fell 42% from the previous frame, ended its two-week stay at No. 1 but its 1.38 billion streaming minutes secured it a No. 2 finish.

Rounding out the top five were Netflix’s fantasy drama The Sandman and action movie Uncharted. Having five titles with 1 billion-plus streaming minutes has not happened since February, Nielsen said.

Hulu’s Predator sequel Prey drew 583 million viewers, missing the main top 10 but coming in as the No. 4 title on Nielsen’s all-movie ranking. Half of the film’s viewing occurred in came from multicultural homes, per Nielsen, and 62% of viewers were male.

Below is the full Top 10. All titles are on Netflix, unless otherwise noted:

Stranger Things – 34 episodes, 1.424 billion minutes of streaming

Virgin River – 42 eps., 1.389B min.

Lightyear (Disney+) – film, 1.306B min.

The Sandman – 11 eps., 1.021B min.

Uncharted – film, 1.014B min.

Purple Hearts – film, 828 million min.

Cocomelon – 18 eps., 741M min.

Keep Breathing – 6 eps., 722M min.

NCIS – 354 eps., 692M min.

Grey’s Anatomy – 396 eps., 678M min.