BFI London Film Festival Full Lineup: ‘My Policeman’ European Debut, ‘She Said’ International Premiere & Hits From Cannes, Venice

The BFI London Film Festival has unveiled its full list of titles, with the program comprised of 164 features and 23 world premieres across film and TV.

Eye-grabbing entries from today’s launch include headline gala screenings of Alejandro González Iñárritu’s latest Bardot, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, and Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser, both of which make their way to London after debuts on the Lido.

Other highly-anticipated titles arriving from the fall festivals include Empire of Light, the latest from Sam Mendes, which will be the festival’s American Express Gala, Park Chan-wook’s Decision To Leave, The Wonder by Sebastián Lelio, and Noah Baumbach’s White Noise.

Those titles will all screen at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre as the festival returns to the nearly 3000-seat venue for its headline gala and special presentation screenings.

The LFF Special Presentations, also showing at the Royal Festival Hall, includes this year’s Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness as well as the European premiere of Michael Grandage’s buzzy My Policeman, starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin and Joanna Hogg’s latest feature The Eternal Daughter, starring Tilda Swinton. LFF will also host the international premiere of She Said, starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan and based on the book by New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey who uncovered Harvey Weinstein’s history of abuse and sexual misconduct against women.

Scroll down for the full list of films.

As previously announced, the fest will be bookended by two Netflix films with the world premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical directed by Matthew Warchus, and the European premiere of Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The Official Competition, which will be hosted at the BFI Southbank, was announced last week and hosts new features from Alice Diop and Mark Jenkin.

63 countries are represented across the program with 41% of the projects made by female and non-binary directors/creators or co-directors/creators with 34% made by ethnically diverse directors/creators.

Select titles will also screen at cinemas in 10 cities and towns across the UK. BFI Player will host a curated program of features and shorts available until 23 October.

LFF runs from October 5-16.

Headline Galas

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, dir: Matthew Warchus

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, dir: Rian Johnson

Empire of Light, dir: Sam Mendes

The Banshees of Inisherin, dir: Martin McDonagh

Bardo, False Chronicle of A Handful of Truths, dir: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Decision to Leave, dir: Park Chan-wook

Living, dir: Oliver Hermanus

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, dir: Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson

She Said, dir: Maria Schrader

The Son, dir: Florian Zeller

Till, dir: Chinonye Chukwu

The Whale, dir: Darren Aronofsky

White Noise, dir: Noah Baumbach

The Wonder, dir: Sebastián Lelio

Special Presentations

Allelujah, dir. Richard Eyre

Causeway, dir: Lila Neugebauer

Series Special Presentation – The English, dir-scr: Hugo Blick

The Eternal Daughter, dir: Joanna Hogg

Holy Spider, dir: Ali Abbasi

My Imaginary Country, dir: Patricio Guzmán

My Policeman, dir: Michael Grandage

Nanny, dir: Nikyatu Jusu

Nil By Mouth, dir: Gary Oldman

The Swimmers, dir: Sally El Hosaini

Triangle Of Sadness, dir: Ruben Östlund

Women Talking, dir: Sarah Polley

The Inspection, dir: Elegance Bratton

Piaffe, dir: Ann Oren