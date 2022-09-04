Léa Seydoux On Bond 26: “Who Knows? Maybe Madeleine Swann Will Be Back”

Lea Seydoux considers whether or not Dr.Madeleine Swann will return in Bond 26

EXCLUSIVE: Léa Seydoux who played Dr. Madeleine Swann in the two most recent 007 films, Spectre and No Time to Die, posed a mischievous question about whether audiences will see the mother of James Bond’s daughter in the next instalment of the long-running film franchise.

”After all I’m not dead,” she teased to us during a Telluride encounter. “It was James who died, not Madeleine. So, who knows? Maybe I’ll be back.”

“This is like fake news, right? But if we’re serious for a moment, Madeleine drives away with her daughter right at the end because James has saved them. There’ll be a new Bond because Daniel’s Bond died but who’s to say that Madeleine won’t be back?”

Such a supposition would give Bond fans, and there are legions of them in every corner of the world, much to ponder.

But the fact is not a lot will happen in the Bond universe until Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson and their casting director, decide on who will inherit the Bond mantle from Craig who played the role for fifteen years.

Seydoux acknowledged as much. “I haven’t spoken to Barbara about whether or not Madeleine would make an appearance in a future Bond film, a lot has to happen before that stage is reached. This is just idle speculation as we talk on the top of a mountain,” she said referring to our location in the Colorado Rockies.

Coincidentally, Seydoux attended the world premiere screening at the Telluride Film Festival of hot film Empire of Light, written and directed by Sam Mendes who cast Seydoux in Spectre.

The Paris-based actress was up in the mountains for the North American premiere of acclaimed director Mia Hansen-Love’s film One Fine Morning in which Seydoux stars.

It was shown in Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes where it won the Europa Cinemas’ award for best European film. Sony Pictures Classics acquired North American, Latin American and Middle East rights.

Post Telluride, Seydoux said she will return to Paris to resume shooting Bertrand Bonello’s production of The Beast, based on Henry James’s 1903 novella The Beast in the Jungle. She and co-star George MacKay (1917) filmed for ten days before Seydoux hiked to the Rockies; when filming resumes The Beast will shoot until late October.

Seydoux revealed that Bonello (Nocturama) has adopted the story into three separate time frames – 1900, 2014 and 2044. “I play the same character of Gabrielle in each period,” she explained.

“She’s afraid of The Beast, it’s a metaphor. The Beast is love,” she told Deadline.

London-based MacKay learned French for the film “so we can speak in French and English.”