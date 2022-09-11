Lea Michele Cancels ‘Funny Girl’ Performances, Confirms Covid-19 – Update

UPDATE: Lea Michele confirmed today that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for a longer period than initially stated.

The former Glee star posted the news via her Instagram Story, citing “production protocols” that will see her sidelined from Broadway’s Funny Girl.

“Unfortunately, I have officially tested positive for COVID. In following production protocols, I cannot return to the theater for 10 days,” wrote Michele. “Thankfully staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from being exposed. Funny Girl has been and still is tackling a tremendous wave of COVID with close to a dozen company members currently out.”

She added, “We are almost on the other side of this and our swings and understudies are doing such an incredible job to keep our show on its feet.”

EARLIER: Lea Michele is canceling some of her Funny Girl performances, citing early signs and symptoms of Covid-19.

The Broadway star just started as Fanny Brice, the Funny Girl lead, on Sept. 6, taking over from standby Julie Benko, who had performed the role since original star Beanie Feldstein exited the production in July. The show also stars Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Brice, alongside existing stars Ramin Karimloo and Tony nominee Jared Grimes.

Michele announced her cancellation on Instagram Live earlier today. She said that she would be missing the day’s afternoon and evening performances at New York’s August Wilson Theatre.

“I’m devastated to say that due to early signs and symptoms of Covid and an inconclusive test result – due to the production’s safety protocols I’m not allowed to perform today’s shows,” Michele wrote on her Instagram Story.