Lea Michele Cancels ‘Funny Girl’ Performances, Cites Symptoms Of Covid-19

Lea Michele is canceling some of her Funny Girl performances, citing early signs and symptoms of Covid-19.

The Broadway star just started as Fanny Brice, the Funny Girl lead, on Sept. 6, taking over from standby Julie Benko, who had performed the role since original star Beanie Feldstein exited the production in July. The show also stars Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Brice, alongside existing stars Ramin Karimloo and Tony nominee Jared Grimes.

Michele announced her cancellation on Instagram Live earlier today. She said that she would be missing the day’s afternoon and evening performances at New York’s August Wilson Theatre.

“I’m devastated to say that due to early signs and symptoms of Covid and an inconclusive test result – due to the production’s safety protocols I’m not allowed to perform today’s shows,” Michele wrote on her Instagram Story.