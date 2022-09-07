You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Donald Trump’s Media Company Faces Setback As SPAC Seeks Approval To Extend Time To Complete Deal

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Lea Michele: First Images, Video Of ‘Funny Girl’ Debut, Broadway Curtain Call

Lea Michele Bruce Glikas

As you might have heard, Lea Michele made her Funny Girl debut last night, taking the stage at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre to six standing ovations, a bouquet of white roses and through plenty of curtain call tears.

Among those in attendance at the performance – which also marked the debut of Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Brice, the role Jane Lynch originated in this revival – were Drew Barrymore, Jonathan Groff, John Gallagher Jr., Ryan Murphy, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, Zachary Quinto, Lee Pace and fashion designer Thom Browne.

Check out the first-performance and curtain call photos and a video below, which also feature co-stars Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes and the Funny Girl company.

Lea Michele, ‘Funny Girl’ Bruce Glikas
Michele Bruce Glikas
‘Funny Girl’ cast Bruce Glikas

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad