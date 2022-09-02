‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Sean Jablonski Replacing Bryan Goluboff As Showrunner

Another behind-the-scenes change at Law & Order: Organized Crime: Sean Jablonski is taking over for Bryan Goluboff as showrunner.

Just three months ago, Goluboff replaced Barry O’Brien, who was named interim showrunner in late February. Having joined the series as co-executive producer in November, O’Brien was asked to step into the leadership role and finish the season after the exit of previous showrunner Ilene Chaiken. O’Brien will continue on Organized Crime as writer/executive producer for Season 3.

Now it’s Jablonski’s job to steer the Law & Order spinoff that stars Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Brent Antonello and Rick Gonzalez. Earlier in his writing career, Jablonski wrote for Law & Order before moving onto shows like Nip/Tuck, Suits and Project Blue Book. He’s repped by CAA, Underground Management and Gregg Gellman.

Organized Crime follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle New York City’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. It’s produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment. EPs are Dick Wolf, Jablonski, Goluboff, O’Brien, Arthur Forney, Meloni and Peter Jankowski.

For the first time in the history of the franchise, all three of the Wolf dramas on NBC will come together for a special crossover event to help the network kick off its 2022-23 TV season. The action will begin on Law & Order: Organized Crime and continue on Law & Order: SVU before wrapping up on Law & Order. The three-hour event will air Thursday, Sept. 22 from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and on Peacock the next day