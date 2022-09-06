Laverne Cox & George Wallace Comedy ‘Clean Slate’ Produced By Norman Lear Gets Amazon Freevee Series Order

Amazon Freevee has picked up to series the Laverne Cox-George Wallace comedy Clean Slate, from Norman Lear’s Act III Productions and Sony Pictures Television where the company is based. This is a formal order for the half-hour project, starring Cox and Wallace, which I hear was unofficially made around Lear’s 100th birthday on July 27.

The green light brings to a successful conclusion Clean Slate’s journey’s to the screen. The comedy was initially announced as part of NBCUniversal’s development slate in January 2020, and moved to Amazon Freevee (then-IMDb TV) for development in early 2021.

Clean Slate follows old school and outspoken car wash owner, Henry (Wallace), who is thrilled his estranged child is finally returning home to Alabama after 17 years. However, Henry has a lot of soul searching to do when the child he thought was a son returns as the determined, proud, trans woman, Desiree (Cox).

Cox and Wallace wrote the story with Dan Ewen, who penned feature film Playing with Fire. Ewen, who wrote the pilot script, executive produces with Cox and Act III’s Lear and Brent Miller. Wallace and Paul Hilepo are producers.

Lear and Miller are coming off a third consecutive Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Emmy nomination for Live In Front of a Studio Audience. They won twice. Act III also has an animated Good Times series at Netflix.