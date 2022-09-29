Lauren Ludwig’s FX Comedy Pilot Sets Lead Cast With Addie Weyrich, Sydney Kuhne & Sabrina Wu

EXCLUSIVE: Addie Weyrich, Sydney Kuhne and Sabrina Wu are set as leads in FX’s untitled half-hour comedy written by Lauren Ludwig (American Auto, Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy).

The project is described as a metaphysical comedy about a group of queer twenty-somethings forced by the most unlikely source to confront their generational anxieties and unpack their emotional baggage.

Weyrich will play Jane, Kuhne portrays Kima and Wu is Rei, a non-binary character.

Ludwig and Oscar nominees Chris & Paul Weitz (About a Boy) executive produce under their Depth of Field banner, along with Andrew Miano, Dan Balgoyen, and Aaron Kogan. The pilot will be produced by FX Productions.

Weyrich is an LA-based comedian, actor, writer, and host. She has appeared on HBO’s Crashing and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. On the film side, she was most recently seen opposite Diane Keaton in Netflix’s Mack and Rita, and Hulu’s Crush, from producers Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne. Weyrich is repped by CAA and 3Arts.

Kuhne just wrapped a role in the new series Robyn Hood from Boat Rocker Studios and Director X. She also recurs on Ginny & Georgia for Netflix. Kuhne is repped by Vanderwerff Talent and Atlas Artists.

Wu is a Brooklyn-based comedian, writer, and actor who can soon be seen starring as a lead in the upcoming Untitled Adele Lim feature for Point Grey/Lionsgate. On the writing side, Wu recently sold their pilot, It Gets Better, to 20th and were previously staffed on Doogie Kamealoha M.D. for Disney+. Named as a JFL New Face at the 2022 festival in Montreal, Wu’s stand-up has been selected for the New York Comedy Festival, Women in Comedy Festival, and Laughing Skull Comedy Festival. Wu is repped by William Morris Endeavor, Range Media Partners and Ginsburg Daniels LLP.