‘La Brea’: Martin Sensmeier Joins Season 2 Cast Of NBC Series

EXCLUSIVE: NBC’s La Brea has added Martin Sensmeier (1883, Yellowstone) to its Season 2 cast in a recurring role. Season 2 premieres on September 27.

He will portray Taamet, the leader of The Exiles, a dangerous group of people living in 10,000 BC. Taamet will become a feared adversary of the La Brea Survivors as Season Two unfolds. His appearance is in the October 4 episode.

La Brea follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive.

In Season 2, the Harris family remains separated as Eve (Natalie Zea) is reeling from her son, Josh (Jack Martin), having mistakenly gone through a portal to 1988. What she doesn’t know yet is that her estranged husband, Gavin (Eoin Macken), and their daughter, Izzy (Zyra Gorecki), have landed in prehistoric Seattle and now must brave the elements and animals to make their way to L.A.

The cast also includes Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Michelle Vergara Moore.

Creator/showrunner David Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Chris Hollier, Adam Davidson, Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, Ken Woodruff and Arika Lisanne Mittman.

La Brea is produced by Universal Television and Australia’s Matchbox Pictures, both divisions of Universal Studio Group in association with Keshet Studios.

Sensmeier TV credits include Taylor Sheridan’s 1883 and Yellowstone, Peacock’s Rutherford Falls, and HBO’s Westworld. In film, he’s appeared in 9 Bullets, The Magnificent Seven, Wind River, and Ice Road.

He recently boarded the Quavo-led action thriller Takeover.

Sensmeier is repped by Buchwald and Hines and Hunt Entertainment.