Korean Action-Thriller ‘Project Wolf Hunting’ Gets Domestic Deal Ahead Of TIFF Midnight Madness Launch

EXCLUSIVE: Well Go USA Entertainment has picked up North American rights to Korean action-thriller Project Wolf Hunting, which will bow in TIFF’s Midnight Madness section next week.

The feature is the first Korean film to play in Toronto’s genre strand since Bong Joon-ho’s The Host in 2006. The film’s South Korean opening is set for September 21, with an October 7 release slated for North America.

Written and directed by Kim Hongsun (The Chase), the movie follows a group of dangerous criminals being transported by sea from the Philippines to South Korea. After a coordinated jailbreak attempt escalates into a bloody, all-out riot against the special agents charged with the transport, the fugitives and their allies from the outside unite to exact a brutal terror campaign onboard.

The cast is led by Seo In-guk, Jang Dong-yoon, Jeong So-min and Sung Dong-il. This is one of a handful of TIFF Midnight Madness movies we’re hearing buzz about.

The deal was negotiated by Doris Pfardrescher on behalf of Well Go USA and Youngjoo Suh of Korean sales firm Finecut on behalf of the filmmakers. Finecut has also sold the film well across Europe and other markets.

“We are proud to bring this gritty, grisly and quite highly anticipated action film to fans across North America,” said Doris Pfardrescher, President and CEO at Well Go USA. “Project Wolf Hunting’s inclusion in the much sought-after Midnight Madness section is quite a testament to the film’s ability to take audiences on a tense and exciting thrill ride.”