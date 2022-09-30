‘King Shaka’: Charmaine Bingwa & Nkeki Obi-Melekwe Among 5 Cast In Showtime Series

Charmaine Bingwa (The Good Fight) & Nkeki Obi-Melekwe (Tina -The Tina Turner Musical) are set as series regulars opposite Charles Babalola in Showtime’s King Shaka, (fka Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation), executive produced by Antoine Fuqua. Tony Kgoroge (Invictus), Sindi Dlatu (The River) and Bahle Hadebe (Bone of My Bones) also have been cast in recurring roles in the series from writers Olu Odebunmi and Tolu Awosika, Propagate, Fuqua Films and CBS Studios.

Rooted in actual events, King Shaka tells the story of the Zulu Empire founder Shaka (Babalola) and his unlikely rise to power, uniting multiple tribes across vast stretches of southern Africa in the early 19th century to transform his power into legend, on par with history’s most seminal figures. The outcast son of a Zulu Chief, Shaka is a visionary who is prophesied to become a king like none before him. In ferocious battles that test the body and soul, in alliances that test the bonds of love and friendship, a complex sociological system plays out that renders the human cost front and center, for the victors as well as the vanquished, all in an effort to carve out a semblance of identity, fulfillment and ultimately, survival.

Bingwa portrays Isisa, a fierce and formidable warrior whose loyalty is thrown into question by a fateful encounter, Obi-Melekwe will play the Locust Queen, the mysterious leader of a nomadic tribe of outcasts who uses her deep knowledge of the spiritual world to her advantage. Kgoroge guest stars as Chief Senzangakhona, the proud leader of the Zulu people who denies Shaka’s birthright, Dlathu as Inyoni, a council leader and midwife, and Hadebe as young Shaka.

Tony Kgoroge, Sindi Dlatu and Bahle Hadebe

The CBS Studios production will shoot in the historic KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) South Africa province, the birthplace of King Shaka, and will be fully shot in South Africa. The series is produced with Propagate and Hill District Media and will debut on Showtime in 2023.

Bingwa stars in the Paramount+ series The Good Fight as Carmen Moyo and starred in the feature film Black Box.

Obi-Melekwe earned acclaim in her Broadway debut as Tina Turner in Tina – The Tina Turner Musical. She also appeared in the CBS series Bull and the Showtime series SMILF.

Kgoroge starred most recently as police chief Khaya Meyer in the dark comedy series Recipes for Love and Murder. Additional credits include Imbewu: The Seed, Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom, Blood Diamond, Lord of War and Hotel Rwanda.

Dlathu is best known for her work in the drama series The River as the villainous Lindiwe Dlamini and as Nomthandazo Buthelezi in Muvhango. She also worked alongside Whoopi Goldberg in the feature film Sarafina.

Hadebe started his career as a host on the series Yo, and later as a host on Epic Hangout. His credits include Deep State, Down the Zambezi, The Estate and Cash and Carry.