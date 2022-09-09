‘The Crossover’ Co-Showrunner Kim Harrison Inks Overall Deal With 20th Television

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Harrison, executive producer and co-showrunner of The Crossover, has signed an overall deal with 20th Television, the studio behind the upcoming basketball drama series for Disney+.

Under the pact, Harrison will develop new projects for 20th TV in addition to her work on The Crossover, which is based on the best-selling novel by Kwame Alexander. She serves as co-showrunner on the series alongside Alexander and Damani Johnson who wrote the pilot script together.

“Kim’s an incredibly skilled storyteller and a creative force, who delivers incomparable character work, and who possesses a unique and fresh voice, said Karey Burke, President, 20th Television. “She has proven to be an invaluable member of the studio’s The Crossover creative team as co-showrunner, and we are so very excited to continue our creative partnership with her for many years to come.”

The Crossover introduces teen brothers Josh and Jordan Bell, widely considered basketball phenoms. Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy McNasty, narrates the story of he and his brother’s coming of age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own.

Harrison previously served as co-executive producer on NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime and on All Rose during the show’s CBS run. She was also the executive producer/showrunner on Deputy for Fox. Harrison started her career on CBS’ Criminal Minds, where she went from staff writer to co-executive producer in seven seasons before leaving to join Fox’s Star as a co-EP.

“I’m beyond grateful to have this partnership with 20th Television and their amazing team,” Harrison said. “I’ve seen first-hand how supportive they’ve been of creators and our stories. I’m thrilled to continue to expand my relationship with them and excited for what comes next.”

Harrison is repped by Verve, Nacelle and attorney Jared Levine of Yorn Levine Barnes Krintzman.