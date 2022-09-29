‘Killing Eve’ Producer Sid Gentle Launches Bristol Label

Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle Films has opened a label in Bristol, with first project set as the BBC and HBO’s Rain Dogs.

Sid Wild will be based in Bristol’s Bottle Yard Studios and overseen by Rain Dogs story producer Ciara McIlvenny, who has joined the BBC Studios-backed business as Development Producer.

More staff are expected to join in the future and McIlvenny will develop a slate of shows along with company founder Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris. McIlvenny’s past credits include All Creatures Great and Small and Apple TV+’s Bad Sisters.

Highly-respected British drama indie Sid Gentle has been behind the likes of Killing Eve, ITV’s The Durrells and Neil Gaiman’s Likely Stories for Sky, along with upcoming Disney+ series Extraordinary and Rain Dogs.

The latter is written by Cash Carraway and stars Daisy May Cooper as a working class single mum looking after her 10 year old daughter.

Woodward Gentle and Morris said Sid Wild will “support and strengthen the television production sector and creative economies around the UK.”

“We want to make Sid Wild a significant presence and one which not only produces brilliant shows which are enjoyed around the world but also delivers genuine investment outside of London,” they added. “Ciara is an exceptional talent – creative, clever, patient and highly skilled with an incredible and life-saving sense of humour. We are so pleased she is joining the team and has such ambition for Sid Wild.”