Kiernan Shipka To Star Opposite Dwayne Johnson & Chris Evans In Jake Kasdan’s Holiday Event Film ‘Red One’ For Prime Video

EXCLUSIVE: Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) has signed on to star alongside Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in Prime Video’s holiday event film currently titled Red One, from director Jake Kasdan (Jumanji franchise).

Specifics as to Red One‘s plot and Shipka’s role in it are being kept under wraps. But the project is billed as a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre. Amazon Studios developed the film treatment from an original story by Seven Bucks Productions’ President of Production Hiram Garcia, which it landed after a competitive bidding war last year.

Penning the screenplay for Red One was Seven Bucks’ frequent collaborator Chris Morgan, who previously worked with the company on such titles as Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, The Fate of the Furious, Furious 7, Fast & Furious 6 and Fast Five. Producers on the upcoming film include Kasdan and Melvin Mar via The Detective Agency, Morgan via Chris Morgan Productions, and Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson via Seven Bucks Productions. The Detective Agency’s Sky Salem Robinson will co-produce.

The Amazon Original Movie reunites Kasdan, Johnson and Seven Bucks Productions following their blockbuster successes with Sony’s Jumanji films Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and The Next Level (2019), which have earned a collective global gross of $1.7 billion. While a release date for Red One has not yet been set, the film will stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Shipka is best known for her turn as Sally Draper on AMC’s Emmy-winning series Mad Men, and for her lead role as Sabrina Spellman on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Other upcoming projects for the actress include the horror-comedy Totally Killer from Blumhouse and Prime Video, HBO’s The White House Plumbers, New Line and Picturestart’s comedy Sweethearts and Matt Smukler’s drama Wildflower, with Alexandra Daddario and Jean Smart, which is making its world premiere at this year’s Toronto Film Festival.

Shipka is represented by WME, Anonymous Content and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.