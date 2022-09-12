Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic’ Netflix Animation Debuts Official Trailer And Key Art

Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and EP Kenya Barris have released the official trailer and key art to Entergalactic, an original animated story about a young artist named Jabari — voiced by Mescudi — as he attempts to balance love and success.

The story finds him moving into his dream apartment and introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer and it-girl Meadow — voiced by Jessica Williams. An explosion of art, music, and fashion ensues, set in the magic of New York City.

Alongside Mescudi and Williams, the Entergalactic cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro and Macaulay Culkin.

Entergalactic premieres September 30th on Netflix. Watch the trailer above.