Isabelle Fuhrman Joins Kevin Costner’s Western Epic ‘Horizon’

EXCLUSIVE: The Orphan franchise actress is boarding Kevin Costner’s western epic Horizon from Warner Bros/New Line. Isabelle Fuhrman will star opposite the Dances With Wolves 2x Oscar winner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Jena Malone, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means and Michael Rooker.

With Horizon, Costner revisits Civil War-era America, which he originally dove into with 1990’s Dances With Wolves. The pic chronicles a multi-faceted 15-year span of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Experienced through the eyes of many, the epic journey is fraught with peril and intrigue from the constant onslaught of natural elements to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it.

Coming off her critically acclaimed and Film Independent Spirit Award nominated and Tribeca Film Festival win for her performance in the drama, The Novice, Fuhrman will next be seen in the sci-fi movie Littlemouth alongside Dennis Quaid and Josh Hutcherson, the Paramount Action-Adventure film Sheroes and Andy Tennant’s thriller Unit 237.

Fuhrman can currently be seen in the Paramount+ sequel, Orphan: First Kill. She starred in last summer’s Escape Room: Tournament of Champions and the $694M-plus grossing blockbuster, The Hunger Games. On the TV side, she also starred on Showtime’s Masters of Sex.

Costner is directing Horizon off a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Baird. He’s also producing under his Territory Pictures, Inc.

Fuhrman is repped by UTA and Luber Roklin Entertainment.