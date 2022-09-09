‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ Actress Ella Hunt Boards Kevin Costner Western ‘Horizon’

EXCLUSIVE: The ensemble cast of Kevin Costner’s Civil War western, Horizon, continues to grow with Dickinson and star of recent Telluride world premiere, Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Ella Hunt, joining the cast.

That big cast now includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Jena Malone, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker and Isabelle Fuhrman.

Costner is producing through his Territory Pictures, and is directing, starring and co-wrote the movie which returns him to the Civil War era, his first in the time period since the multi-Oscar winning Dances With Wolves. Jon Baird co-wrote the Warner Bros./New Line project. Costner returns to directing after his 2003 critically acclaimed western, Open Range.

Horizon chronicles a multi-faceted 15-year span of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American west. Experienced through the eyes of many, the epic journey is fraught with peril and intrigue from the constant onslaught of natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it.

Hunt played opposite Hailee Steinfeld in Apple TV’s acclaimed series Dickinson as the title protagonist’s long-time friend, confidante, and love interest Sue. She recently starred in the Netflix adaptation of the D.H. Lawrence novel Lady Chatterly’s Lover alongside Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell. The actress recently starred in the Mariama Diallo directed film Master for Amazon Studios and in Orion Pictures’ Anna and the Apocalypse in the title role.

Additional film credits include Kat and the Band, Summer Night, The More You Ignore Me, Jon Wright’s Robot Overlords, the Clive Owen horror film Intruders, and the Oscar winning film adaptation of Les Misérables. Other TV credits include the second season of Amazon’s anthology series Lore based on the popular podcast of the same name and Bullen’s award-winning comedic drama Cold Feet.

