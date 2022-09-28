Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav On Rumored Merger Talks: “We Are Not For Sale”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav On Rumored Merger Talks: "We Are Not For Sale"
Read the full story

Kevin Bacon Joins Eddie Murphy In ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’

Mega

The next installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise is continuing to add star power to its all-star cast as Kevin Bacon is set to join Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel FoleyProduction on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. Jospeh Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige are also on board with Judge Reinhold and John Ashton Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot reprising their characters from previous installments.

The franchise moved from Paramount to Netflix in the winter of 2019 and follows the adventures of Detroit cop Foley, who first appeared in the 1984 smash hit that followed him to Beverly Hills to solve the murder of a friend. The film became one of the year’s biggest hits and solidified Murphy’s movie-star status. It was followed by two sequels, in 1987 and 1994.

Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic will exec produce the new movie. Melissa Reid of Jerry Bruckheimer Films will co-produce.

Bacon’s crime series City On A Hill just wrapped its third season at Showtime. He also was recently seen in the Blumhouse horror pic They/Them. He is repped by MGMT Entertainment and Gaines Solomon.

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad