‘Karma’s A Bitch’, ‘Shadow Force’, ‘Swipe NYC’, ‘Unfelt’, ‘Midnight In The Orange Grove’, ‘Love Bomb’, ‘The Disruptors’ Castings; Acquisitions By Gravitas, Virgil, Freestyle, Buffalo 8; More – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Todd (Candyman) and Natasha Henstridge (Species) have been tapped star alongside Isabella Blake-Thomas (Secret Society of Second Born Royals) in the YA supernatural thriller Karma’s a Bitch, which has just wrapped production. Others in the ensemble include Pearce Joza, Terry Hu, Matt Cornett, David Lipper, Rich Ting, Elise Luthman, Notlim Taylor, Abbie Georganna, Pedro Henrique, Eddie McClintock and Fernanda Romero.

The film penned by Blake-Thomas follows queer teen Charley Stevens (Blake-Thomas) as she moves to the remote town of Latigo Springs, where her recently deceased mother, Maya, grew up. Soon after arriving, Charley is plagued with strange nightmares that tease a horrific event from the past, hinting at why Maya left town when she was younger. The spitting image of her mother, Charley has an uncontrollable curse; the ability to instantly inflict bad karma. Feeling the weight of the world on her shoulders, Charley finds comfort in classmate Val (Hu), falling head over heels for them. The more Charley investigates the town’s secrets, the more her curse spins out of control, hurting those she cares about. Equipped with Maya’s old journals, Charley is determined to push past any obstacle until all secrets of her mother and Latigo Springs are revealed.

Elizabeth Blake-Thomas (Just Swipe) is the film’s director. David Lipper and Robert A. Daly Jr. are producing for Latigo Films, alongside mother-daughter duo Elizabeth and Isabella Blake-Thomas’ production company Mother & Daughter Entertainment, as well as Kipp Tribble, Keli Price, Abbie Georganna and Kenny Yates.

Isabella Blake-Thomas is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Armada Partners; Todd by Jeff Goldberg Management and Defining Artists Agency; Henstridge by Buchwald and Atlas Artists; Joza by A3 Artists Agency and Margrit Polak Management; Hu by A3 Artists Agency and Shushu Entertainment; Cornett by A3 Artists Agency and 323 Talent Management; Lipper by CAA and Rothman/Andrés Entertainment; Ting by Stewart Talent, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Meyer and Downs; Luthman by A3 Artists Agency and Michael Forman Management; Taylor by A3 Artists Agency and Stagecoach Entertainment; Henrique by A3 Artists Agency and Canopy Media Partners; McClintock by APA and The Beddingfield Company; and Romero by Revenant Entertainment.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Jénel Stevens-Thompson (Avengers: Infinity War) and Marshall Cook (Copshop) have boarded Lionsgate’s action-thriller Shadow Force, from director Joe Carnahan, which is currently in production in Colombia. While details as to their roles are under wraps, they join an ensemble led by Kerry Washington and Omar Sy, which also includes Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Mark Strong, Jahleel Kamara, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Natalia Reyes, Yoson An and Ed Quinn, as previously announced.

Jénel Stevens-Thompson, Marshall Cook Armando Estrada; Bjoern Kommerell

The film written by Leon Chills and Carnahan follows Kyrah (Washington) and Isaac (Sy), who were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their trail, one family’s fight becomes all-out war.

Stephen “Dr.” Love is producing via his company Made with Love Media—which has an overall deal with Lionsgate—alongside Simpson Street’s Washington and Pilar Savone, and Sterling K. Brown for Indian Meadows Productions. Kathy Atkinson, Danielle Reardon, and Jennifer Wiley-Stockton are serving as exec producers. Aaron Edmonds and Chisom Ude are overseeing the project for Lionsgate, with B. Quinn Curry overseeing for Made With Love Media. Stevens-Thompson is represented by ValDean Entertainment and Fox Rothschild.

***

EXCLUSIVE: David Walton (Council of Dads), Justin Marcel McManus (Power Book II: Ghost), David Kelsey (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) and Omari K. Chancellor (The Greatest Beer Run Ever) are among the newest additions to Sue Zarco Kramer’s short film, Swipe NYC, shooting this month in New York. Others joining the ensemble, led by Lisa Edelstein, Richard Schiff and Bridget Moynahan, include Richard Radutzky, Angela Wong Carbone (Resurrection) and Christiane Seidel (The Queen’s Gambit).

(L-R) David Walton, Justin Marcel McManus, David Kelsey and Omari K. Chancellor Kevin Scanlon; Personal Courtesy; Paul Smith; Stan Demidoff

The short follows the adventures of the newly divorced empty nester, Syd (Edelstein), as she navigates the world of online dating in Brooklyn. Each “swipe” serves as a metaphoric stepping stone towards putting the pieces of her life back together. Kramer will direct from her own script and produce alongside Moynahan, Cheryl Bayer and Kelsey. Heather Sederquist is executive producing, with Katia Koziara serving as co-producer.

Walton is repped by Gersh, Mgmt Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; McManus by Innovative Artists and Stride Management; Kelsey by Mgmt Artists; Chancellor by Paradigm and Vickery Management; Carbone by Innovative Artists and Authentic Talent and Litery Management; and Seidel by Buchwald, Affirmative Entertainment and Glaser Weil Fink.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to the thriller 223 Wick and the IVF drama Conception, also snapping up the indie drama Peridot for distribution in North America and most global markets. 223 Wick will be released on digital platforms on September 20, with Peridot set for an October 4 TVOD release, and Conception to hit digital platforms on October 11.

223 Wick Gravitas Ventures

223 Wick follows a catholic priest plagued by visions and nightmares, who is ousted from his parish. With nowhere to turn, he follows the sinister visions calling him and discovers a deal he alone must stop. Sergio Myers directed the film, which stars Alexi Stavrou, Jack Dimich, Dawn Lafferty and his son, Sergio Myers II. Melanie Clarke-Penella and Jess Byard penned the script for the 7 Ponies Productions and Red Point Digital production. Melanie Clarke-Penella, Cindy Castro and Thomas Sjolund produced, with Sergio Myers and Eric Vaughan exec producing.

Peridot Gravitas Ventures

Written and directed by Shayne Pax, Peridot tells the story of Gabriel (Pax), a young male prostitute, working on Skid Row in order to send money back home to his mother. When he forms the most unlikely friendship with Martha (Susan Moore Harmon), an elderly woman and renowned author, the two become fiercely intertwined and find unconditional love in the process. Peridot will make its world premiere at North Hollywood CineFest on September 29. Carole Ita White (Laverne & Shirley) and the late Harry Hains (American Horror Story) also star in the pic produced by Pax, Robert Murphy, Lisa Hall, Annie Moore and Edward McCrorie.

Conception Gravitas Ventures

Directed by Tarun Verma (Divorce’ish), Conception follows Vic (Kareem Guneim) and Ami (Simren Lalani), who are living the quintessential, perfect married life. But their world turns upside down when they attempt to start a family and can’t get pregnant, being forced to resort to IVF to have a baby. The journey of IVF tests their marriage and begs the question… how far will you go to have your own child? The fictional feature, inspired by Verma’s time as a fertility pharmacist, was financed by 27th Entertainment & Chai Time Productions. Chai Time’s Verma produced and scripted the movie, with Anil Damani exec producing.

Gravitas Ventures’ Senior Director of Acquisitions Bill Guentzler negotiated the deal for 223 Wick with Sergio Myers, Eric Vaughan, Cindy Castro and Dean Janis on behalf of the filmmakers. The distributor negotiated the deal for Conception directly with Verma. Watch the trailer for the latter film below.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Timothy V. Murphy (National Treasure: Book of Secrets) will star alongside Porscha Coleman (Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!) and Karmel Bortoleti (The Abode) in the psychological thriller Unfelt, marking the feature directorial debut of Lorenzo Antonucci.

(L-R) Timothy V. Murphy, Porscha Coleman, Karmel Bortoleti and Lorenzo Antonucci Espada PR; Matt Doheny; Carlos Chacin; Michael Roud

The film written by Andre Alves tells the story of a desperate woman (Bortoleti) who must escape the clutches of a psychopath (Murphy) with the help of her lover (Antonucci), and orchestrates a plan to murder him. Borteli is producing the pic alongside Alves, with production underway in Miami.

Murphy is repped by Buchwald, Castannettenow (Ireland) and Core Mgmt; Coleman by Pakula/King & Associates, Schumacher Management and CESD; Bortoleti by The Green Agency and Forward The Agency; and Antonucci by Entertainment Lab.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Troy has launched production on his coming-of-age adoption drama Midnight in the Orange Grove, with Jason London (Dazed and Confused), Katherine Kendall (Swingers) and Rick Otto (The Wire) among those set to star.

(L-R) Jason London, Katherine Kendall, Rick Otto, Andrew Troy and Guinevere Turner Courtesy of Midnight in the Orange Grove

The film based on true-life events will tell the story of a young woman who is jarred into remembering a tragedy long buried in her subconscious. Through therapy, a blossoming romance and the appearance of a mysterious woman, past and present collide as she’s forced to confront the murder-suicide that changed her life as a child. Its lead actors are newcomers Isa Yamileth and Kas Escamilla.

Troy scripted the pic from his company Troy Entertainment with American Psycho‘s Guinevere Turner, who is also a member of the cast. Adrienne Stern cast the pic, also starring Summer Bills-Mastain, Wilhelmina Perry, Cara Jade Myers, Ashton Igo, Alec Polemeni, Justin Jones, Ruby Park, Cameron Rhodes, Victoria Palma, Andres De La Fuente, Amadi Houston and Alexander Harris. Troy is producing alongside Archie Hernandez, Candi Guterres, Luca Matrundola and former Alloy Entertainment Creative Executive, Jennifer Wu (Gossip Girl). Executive producers are Turner, Warren Anzalone, Cary Wayne Moore, Don & Sherri Igo, Jacqui Reed, Theresa McMorrow, and longtime Anonymous Content executive Paul Green.

London is repped by Mavrick Artists Agency and Endorse Management Group; Kendall by Metric Talent & Literary Management; Otto by Pakula/King & Associates and Lighthouse Entertainment; and Escamilla by Endorse Management Group.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Jessie Andrews (Euphoria) has found her first lead role in the psychosexual thriller Love Bomb, from director David Guglielmo (Hospitality), also coming aboard the project as an associate producer.

Jessie Andrews Courtesy of Graham Dunn

The film written by Kathy Charles (Jakob’s Wife) involves a mysterious dating app designed for one-night stands that brings three strangers together with deadly consequences. Bobby Campbell (South of Heaven), Jordan Dykstra (Assassin Club) and Lillian Campbell are producing, with Edwin Cannistraci serving as exec producer.

Love Bomb is the third film to be directed by veteran casting director Gugliemo, following 2016’s No Way to Live and 2018’s Hospitality, both co-written and co-directed with Nick Chakwin. It’s currently casting further roles and will go before cameras in October. Andrews is repped by Untitled Entertainment; Charles by UTA and Bellevue; and Cannistraci by Gersh and Bellevue.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Grant O’Brien (CollegeHumor Originals), Ally Beardsley (CollegeHumor Originals), Marc Evan Jackson (The Good Place), Alexandra Grey (Empire), Gregory Alan Williams (The Righteous Gemstones) and Catherine Curtin (Orange Is the New Black) will topline writer-director Adam Frucci’s first feature The Disruptors, which recently wrapped production in Los Angeles and is slated for release in 2023.

(Top L-R) Grant O’Brien, Ally Beardsley, Marc Evan Jackson, (Bottom L-R) Alexandra Grey, Gregory Alan Williams and Catherine Curtin Cooper James; Personal Courtesy; 3 Arts Enterainment; Todd Tyler; STW Talent Agency; Gregory Nanamura

The film follows Will (O’Brien) and Glenn (Beardsley), two dirtbag best friends who work together to rip off Will’s ride-share customers. When their scheme falls apart, they try to turn their luck around by pulling a scam on famed venture capitalist billionaire Bruce Marcus (Jackson). This brings them into Bruce’s world of money, tech, and power — a world Bruce is very comfortably in control of.

Rabia Sultana produced, with Cord Jefferson, Josh Ruben and Kevin Cruz exec producing. The production companies involved include Sultana Films and Adam Frucci Productions. Jackson is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Grey by GVA Talent, Zero Gravity Management and Del Shaw Moonves; Williams by STW Talent Agency; and Curtin by Artists & Representatives, Middleweek Newton Talent Management (UK) and Sullivan Talent Group.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Virgil Films has acquired worldwide rights to the feature-length doc Return To Auschwitz: The Survival of Vladimir Munk, in a deal made by Virgil President Joe Amodei and Adirondack Coast Studios. Pic is slated for release on VOD, Digital and DVD in October.

Return to Auschwitz: The Survival of Vladimir Munk Virgil Films

The film directed by Paul Frederick follows Munk, at age 95, as he returns to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp where he was held prisoner during World War II. Munk was one of 110 members of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation’s Survivor’s Delegation who chose to make the journey back to this place of genocide. He wanted to honor his loved ones, but also to ensure that the atrocities which occurred there will never be forgotten. Julie Canepa and Bruce Carlin wrote for the film and produced alongside Frederick.

“What an honor it is to be bringing Vladimir’s story to audiences everywhere,” said Amodei. “The team at Adirondack Coast should be commended for helping to keep stories like this available to see for generations to come.”

***

EXCLUSIVE: Freestyle Digital Media has acquired North American rights to the Halloween-themed psychological thriller Pumpkinhole, and to the romantic drama, Stay the Night. The digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group will release the former title across VOD platforms on September 27, bringing the latter to the Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica and the Cinépolis Chelsea in New York City, and to digital platforms on October 7.

Pumpkinhole Freestyle Digital Media

Pumpkinhole tells the story of a washed-up baseball star, Nick Palazzo (Chris Serrone), who becomes haunted by visions of pumpkins — believing them to be linked to a boy who mysteriously disappeared the previous Halloween. As Palazzo’s strange experiences become more intense and frightening, he desperately seeks a way to make the visions stop. Convinced the pumpkins are linked to the missing boy, Nick befriends the boy’s mother, in hopes of easing her suffering. Soon, with Halloween approaching, he considers the possibility of using supernatural means to bring the child back to her and comes to believe he has discovered a portal to another dimension… the pumpkinhole.

Juan Pablo Arias Muñoz directed the film from his and Marc Tarczali’s script, with Paulina Cossio, Tim Farley, Dina Selimovic, Gene DiNapoli, Ken Arquelio, Patricia Kazakoff, Arthur Finer, Luchana Gatica and Gaby Santinelli rounding out the cast. Tarczali produced, with Vladimir Piverger serving as exec producer.

Stay the Night Freestyle Digital Media

Stay the Night follows the reserved and very single Grace (Andrea Bang), who feels like an outcast. When she meets Carter Stone (Joe Scarpellino), a professional athlete on the outs who has his own decision to make, she wonders if maybe Carter is the perfect solution to her problem. After their first attempt at a one-night stand goes awry, they end up spending the evening walking and talking through the streets of Toronto, leading them to a connection neither of them expected. Renuka Jeyapalan wrote and directed the pic, which was produced by Brian Robertson (Low End Productions) and Glenn Cockburn (Relay Station), also receiving financial backing from Telefilm Canada. Its cast also includes Humberly Gonzalez and Ray Ablack.

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire Pumpkinhole directly with Tarczali of Cozy Forest Films, negotiating the deal for Stay the Night with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films. Watch the trailers for both films below.





***

EXCLUSIVE: Buffalo 8 has taken worldwide rights to the mystery thriller Mile 19, from writer-director Howard Clay Jr. (Melody from Heaven: A Christmas Story), slating it for release on VOD on October 28.

Mile 19 Buffalo 8

The film explores just how far one woman would go to help a stranger. While driving to a business meeting with coworkers, Linda (Angelique Chapman) passes a stalled car on the side of the road. Her decision to return to the vehicle against the advice of her friends ignites an adventure she will never forget, ultimately changing her life forever.

Mile 19 also stars Assia Richardson, Bria Robinson, Euanton Dotson, Kayci Campbell, Key B, Vivian Gill, Amy Cassaza and Rabeshia Clay. The film’s deal was negotiated by Howard Clay Films and Buffalo 8 executive Nikki Stier Justice.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first teaser for NFT, a new horror film from writer-director Jonas Odenheimer (Classroom 6).

NFT Old Jim Productions

The feature shot in London follows a group of crypto-savvy millennials trying to escape their 9-to-5s by flipping NFTs as a side hustle. After buying into a supposedly ‘cursed’ NFT collection, they begin experiencing mysterious occurrences and will now have to fight for their lives.

Najarra Townsend (The Stylist) stars alongside David Wayman (The Ledge), Maria Nonnemacher (Terminator: Dark Fate), Durassie Kiangangu (Imperial Blue), Amelie Edwards (Neighbourhood Ties), Nobuse Jnr (Hounded), Jasmine Clark (Wonder Woman 1984) and Charlie Rich. Odenheimer produced the film through his Old Jim Productions shingle. Watch the teaser for NFT below.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm has announced that it will release the film noir Ten Tricks, marking the feature directorial debut of Emmy-nominated casting director Rick Pagano (24), on September 27th. The film will arrive on digital and streaming platforms via Fandor the same day.

Ten Tricks Ten Tricks Productions

Ten Tricks is based on Pagano’s play of the same name. It follows a glamorous madam, Grace (Lea Thompson), who has spent years being surrounded by men. When she decides she wants to start a family, she realizes the list of potential prospects is shockingly thin. Thankfully, a chance encounter with a neighbor proves there might just be magic in the air.

Pic also stars Raymond Cruz (Breaking Bad), Sam Hennings (The Aviator) and Damien Leake (Apocalypse Now). Pagano wrote the script and produced alongside Robert Jay Litz and Randall Miller, with Ryan Bury, James Andrew Felts and Stephen Silverman serving as executive producers. Watch the trailer for Ten Tricks below.

***

The Grateful Dead on stage in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 1972 Trafalgar Releasing/Rhino Entertainment

The 2022 Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies is set to hit big screens worldwide on November 1, with additional screenings across North America and select territories on November 5. Presented by Trafalgar Releasing and Rhino Entertainment, the fan event commemorates the 50th anniversary of one of the Grateful Dead’s most iconic gigs: the Apr. 17, 1972, show at Tivoli Concert Hall in Copenhagen, Denmark. The performance — now fully restored and color corrected in high definition with audio mixed from the 16-track analog master tapes — was part of the band’s legendary Europe ’72 tour that resulted in the revered live album that was released on November 5 that year.