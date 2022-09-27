Karen Kingsbury’s ‘Someone Like You’ Starring Sarah Fisher And Jake Allyn Begins Production In October

EXCLUSIVE: Karen Kingsbury’s Someone Like You Starring Sarah Fisher And Jake Allyn With Lynn Collins, Robyn Lively, and Bart Johnson Begins Production In October.

Karen Kingsbury Productions announces Someone Like You as the first novel to screen adaptation from the company. Starring Sarah Fisher (Degrassi: The Next Generation) and Jake Allyn (No Man’s Land, Sweet Girl), and featuring Lynn Collins (X-Men Origins: Wolverine, John Carter), Robyn Lively (Cobra Kai, Teen Witch), Bart Johnson (Little Women, High School Musical) and Scott Reeves (The Young and the Restless, General Hospital).

Filming for Someone Like You will begin in October in and around Nashville, with principal photography set to wrap in November and a tentative release planned for Fall 2023. The script was written by Kingsbury and Tyler Russell (Hallmark’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle, Sony’s A Thousand Tomorrows), with Kingsbury executive producing and Russell directing.

Someone Like You is a love story with redemptive themes of family reconciliation, sacrifice, and beauty from tragedy, and is based on Kingsbury’s popular New York Times bestselling book by the same name. The film centers on a young woman with a beautiful life built on a lie who must sort out her past in order to fully embrace her future. Can she overcome and forgive the deception to reconcile with her family and accept the offer of unconditional love and healing?

“The casting process was very competitive, so I am thrilled with the talented actors who will bring Someone Like You to life,” Karen Kingsbury said. “This brilliant team resonated deeply with the script and understands the heartfelt and redemptive message of the story. Every day is an adventure. Working with people who actually exist is very different than being buried in the pages of a novel. I’m loving it!”

Someone Like You is working with the Tennessee Film Commission, and is one of a dozen or so films approved for a rebate for filming in the state of Tennessee.

To find out more information about Someone Like You and visit Karen Kingsbury Productions, visit https://www.karenkingsburyproductions.com/.