Breaking News

L.A. Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Has Home Robbed, Two Guns Taken

Karen Bass
Karen Bass Unique Nicole/Getty Images

The rising crime rate in Los Angeles is a hot-button issue in this year’s race for Los Angeles mayor. And the issue just hit closer to home for one candidate.

Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass said Saturday that her home was burglarized.

“Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” the Bass campaign said in a statement. “LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too many Angelenos have faced.”

The Los Angeles Police Dept. has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

Bass is facing fellow Democrat Rick Caruso in the coming election.

