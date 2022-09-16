Skip to main content
Kanye West Seeks To Pull The Plug On Billion-Dollar Gap Deal

Kanye West
Kanye West Getty Images

“Everyone knows I’m the king,” Kanye West said in an interview today with CNBC’s Closing Bell. “A king can’t live in someone else’s castle. A king has to make his own castle.”

That, apparently, is Ye’s aim now, but first he wants to dissolve the 10 year deal he signed in 2020 with Gap. It’s a significant move, given that his Yeezy Gap line reportedly made $1 billion in sales in the first year, according to Forbes. In 2021, Bloomberg estimated that about $970 million of the hip-hop mogul’s fortune was attributable to the Gap deal.

The multihyphenate’s lawyers sent a letter to Gap Inc today indicating he was terminating the partnership. According to the missive, seen by Reuters, Ye maintains that Gap breached the agreement by not selling Yeezy Gap-branded products at its brick-and-mortar retail locations and failing to open dedicated stores for the brand.

On Closing Bell, Ye ran down a list of other issues.

“It was always a dream of mine to take the best product possible to the masses…We designed an entire collection and, actually, I wasn’t able to set the actual price that I wanted for this collection. And then they [Gap] took one of the shirts and sold it for $19. Didn’t price my stuff [how I wanted]. Priced my stuff at like $200 and above their whole price point normally, and then did the exact shirt for like $20.”

Indeed, the first product from the Yeezy Gap line – a blue puffer jacket – sold out within hours in June 2021. Later that year year, it was made available again. The price? $200.

“Sometimes I would talk to the head guys and it was like I was on mute or something,” West told CNBC. “Our agenda, it wasn’t aligned.”

