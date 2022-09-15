Tanner Stine, Kaylee Bryant, Justin Long, Ali Larter & More Set For Supernatural Horror ‘Spin The Bottle’ From Director Gavin Wiesen

EXCLUSIVE: Tanner Stine (Impulse) and Kaylee Bryant (Legacies) will lead the supernatural horror Spin the Bottle from director Gavin Wiesen (The Art of Getting By), with Justin Long (Barbarian) and Ali Larter (The Rookie) to play supporting roles.

The recently wrapped film written by John Cregan centers on a group of teenagers in small town Texas who unleash a deadly force after playing the famed party game Spin the Bottle in an abandoned house where a grisly massacre once took place.

Christopher Ammanuel (Black Lightning), Ryan Whitney (Reagan), Angela Halili (American Horror Stories), Samantha Cormier (Legion), Hal Cumpston (The Greatest Beer Run Ever) and Tony Amendola (The Curse of La Llorona) round out the cast. Fortress Media Group is financing, with Will Hayes, Jim Valdez, Kyle Hayes and Chris Barish producing. Harrison Kordestani is exec producing, with Scot Ruggles serving as co-producer.

Stine has previously appeared on series including Impulse, The Thundermans and Here and Now, among other projects.

Bryant is known for her role as Josie Saltzman on The CW’s Legacies and has also been seen on series like Santa Clarita Diet, Speechless and The Real O’Neals, to name a few.

Long is a Critics Choice Award nominee who can currently be seen in Kevin Smith’s Clerks III and Zach Cregger’s horror-thriller, Barbarian. He’s also recently appeared in films including Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Literally, Right Before Aaron, Frank & Lola and Yoga Hosers, having made his feature directorial debut with Lionsgate’s 2021 comedy Lady of the Manor, co-written and directed with Christian Long, in which he also starred. Notable television credits include F Is for Family and New Girl. Other upcoming projects for the actor include John McPhail’s horror-thriller Dear David and Clare Niederpruem’s romantic comedy Christmas with the Campbells, in which he stars opposite Brittany Snow.

Wiesen made his feature directorial debut with the romantic drama The Art of Getting By, starring Freddie Highmore, Emma Roberts and Michael Angarano, which premiered at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival and was subsequently released by Fox Searchlight. His sophomore feature All Nighter, starring Lio Tipton, Emile Hirsch and J.K. Simmons, was released by Good Deed Entertainment in 2017.

