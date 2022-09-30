‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Director Colin Trevorrow Thought Spielberg Classic “Unfranchisable”

Universal/Amblin’s Jurassic World Dominion recently crossed the $1B mark at the global box office, one of only three films to hit that milestone since the start of the Covid pandemic, a feat all the more impressive considering that its director seems to have had some serious doubts about the viability of the franchise from the start.

In a new interview with Empire magazine, director Colin Trevorrow calls Steven Spielberg’s original 1993 movie “inherently unfranchisable.”

“I specifically did something different than the other films in order to change the DNA of the franchise,” Trevorrow, who also directed Jurassic World (2015) and wrote 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. “The previous five films are plots about dinosaurs. This one is a story about characters in a world in which they coexist with dinosaurs.

“For the franchise to be able to move forward – because it’s inherently unfranchisable, there probably should have only been one Jurassic Park – but if we’re gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here’s another reason why we’re going to an island?”

The film’s box office suggests Trevorrow disproved his own “unfranchisable” theory, but you can judge for yourself: Jurassic World Dominion is streaming on Peacock.