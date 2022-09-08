Oscar Winner Phil Tippett & Former TIFF Programmer Colin Geddes Launch Canadian Film & TV Label

EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of Oscar-winner Phil Tippett’s directorial debut Mad God, the film’s producers Tippett Studio and Ultra 8 Pictures are teaming up on Tippett Productions, a new Canadian-based venture.

Tippett Canada President Gary Mundell (who also serves as California-based Tippett Studio’s COO) is spearheading the new production label with Toronto-based Colin Geddes of Ultra 8 Pictures.

Tippett is the two-time Oscar-winning VFX veteran known for his pioneering work on franchises including Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Twilight and RoboCop. Geddes is a producer, Shudder curator and longtime former TIFF Midnight Madness programmer, who served as exec producer on Mad God.

The team are launching Tippett Productions to make film and TV projects from a roster of animation and VFX artists, including several IPs from Tippett himself.

Development at the new shingle, Tippett Productions, will be led by Geddes and his partner, writer-producer Katarina Gligorijevic, who will work closely with Mundell and other members of the Tippett team on the first slate of projects. Tippett Studio expanded earlier this year into Canada, opening an office in Toronto.

“As a visual effects company, Tippett Studio is consistently at the top of its game, with projects like The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, Locke and Key and others. But we’re also eager to build on the incredible momentum we’ve achieved with Mad God and expand into making more of our own original content. With Phil’s creative vision and the team we’ve assembled, this feels like the next natural evolution of the Tippett brand,” said Mundell.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with Phil, Gary and the entire Tippett team. We’re incredibly excited for this new stage of our partnership,” said Geddes.

“This is a great time for the company and I am very excited to expand into original content with Gary and Colin and the rest of the team,” added Phil Tippett.

Tippett’s Mad God premiered last year at the Locarno film festival and has played at more than 20 festivals. It was released theatrically and streaming via Shudder. The film’s limited theatrical release grew to include 130 bookings across North America, and producers say it became one of this year’s most-watched premieres on Shudder.