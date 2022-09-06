Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming.

In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by.

“We started in Hamilton Island, with all these wild birds, and Julia had the house down just below Amal and me and the kids,” Clooney explained. “I would come out in the early mornings and be like, ‘Caa-caa,’ and Julia would come out and be like, ‘Caa-caa.’ And then we’d bring her down a cup of coffee. She was Aunt Juju to my kids.”

Roberts then said, “The Clooneys saved me from complete loneliness and despair. We were in a bubble, and it’s the longest I’ve ever been away from my family. I don’t think I’ve spent that much time by myself since I was 25.”

The Pretty Woman star revealed that “right around Day 11,” Clooney started to “go a little bit cuckoo” while they were all quarantining when they got to Australia. Clooney chimed in saying, “that’s why they invented alcohol,” and Roberts added, “or chocolate chip cookies.”

Ticket to Paradise suffered delays in production at the beginning of 2022 as COVID cases rose in Australia. Deadline reported at the time that there were multiple cases in the cast and crew and the “film’s American stars had flown home to wait out the spike in local cases.”

The film directed by Ol Parker stars Roberts and Clooney in a story of a divorced couple who team up and travel to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they made 25 years ago. Also in the cast are Billie Lourd, Kaitlyn Dever and Lily Lucas Bravo.

Ticket to Paradise is set to hit theatres October 21.