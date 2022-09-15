Former Anonymous Content Partner Joy Gorman Wettels Launches Production Company Joy Coalition & Strikes First-Look Deal With Fifth Season

EXCLUSIVE: Joy Gorman Wettels is launching her own production venture and has struck a deal with Fifth Season.

The former Anonymous Content partner, who is an exec producer on series such as 13 Reasons Why and Home Before Dark, has launched Joy Coalition and inked a first-look deal with the company formerly known as Endeavor Content.

Joy Coalition focuses on premium content that centers on social topics and works with policy experts and philanthropic organizations.

The multi-year deal with the studio behind series such as Severance will cover scripted TV, film and unscripted series. The two companies will eye projects that corporate social impact initiatives and value inclusion and equity.

Alyssa Raimann, who previously worked at STX Entertainment, joins as Director of Development with Reid Hensen as co-ordinator.

In addition to Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and Apple’s Home Before Dark, she has also exec produced HBO Max’s Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground and is currently in production on Hulu/Onyx Collective series Unprisoned, starring Kerry Washington, and Dawn Porter’s HBO docu-series Eyes on the Prize.

Outside of the deal, her development projects including the reboot of Little House on the Prairie for Paramount TV Studios/Anonymous Content Studio and an adaptation of video game Life Is Strange alongside pop star Shawn Mendes, Legendary Television, and Anonymous Content Studio.

As part of the pact, she will work closely with Fifth Season’s EVP TV Development and Production Joe Hipps and SVP Development and Production Tamara Rothenberg.

Joy Coalition will also work with the likes of the office of the U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, in response to the youth mental health crisis.

“Joy is a brilliant producer and a thoughtful, authentic changemaker. Her work drives important conversations on a massive scale. We are beyond thrilled for Joy to join Fifth Season and to partner with her to tell authentic, popular stories that engage and entertain millions impacting society,” said Hipps and Rothenberg.

“The next generation is changing the world and driving us to action,” added Gorman Wettels. “They’re a crucial demographic for streamers and studios, because when they are seen, heard, and activated, they bring all generations of viewers along with them. I am beyond grateful to partner with Fifth Season, a studio with impeccable taste, values and culture who immediately understood and championed my vision for Joy Coalition. They know that global audiences crave purposeful content and real engagement and they have built a world-class studio that supports that work.”

Gorman Wettels is repped by Nina Shaw at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang.