‘Soft’ Director Joseph Amenta Inks With M88 After Pic’s Toronto Film Festival Debut

Joseph Amenta
Joseph Amenta Kirk Lisaj

EXCLUSIVE: Joseph Amenta, whose debut feature Soft just had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, has signed with M88 for representation.

Soft revolves around three adolescent queer friends (played by Matteus Lunot, Zion Matheson and Harlow Joy) who become enraptured in the Toronto nightlife scene over a formative summer break, before a missing persons pulls them back into the reality they had chosen to leave behind.

Amenta wrote and directed the film, which bowed in TIFF’s Discovery section. The Toronto-born writer-director-producer got Telefilm Talent to Watch funding for the LGBTQ+ coming-of-age drama, with their screenplay scoring the Toronto Screenwriting Conference Breakthrough Artist Award.

Amenta previously made the short films Haus and Flood, the latter of which premiered at TIFF in 2019; they attended the TIFF Talent Lab the same year.

