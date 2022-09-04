Jon Stewart Loses Out To Stanley Tucci For Nonfiction Emmy With Italian Culinary Adventurer Cooking Up Second Consecutive Win

Jon Stewart returned to television and the Emmy race after a long absence but he couldn’t cook up a win at the Creative Arts ceremony.

The host of The Problem with Jon Stewart lost out to Stanley Tucci, whose Searching For Italy series won its second Emmy in a row in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category.

It wasn’t Stewart’s night as he also lost out in the Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Category. Amazon’s Lucy and Desi, written by Mark Monroe, won that category over The Problem with Jon Stewart, The Andy Warhol Diaries, How To with John Wilson and The Tinder Swindler.

CNN series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy , which is produced by British production company Raw, also beat My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Vice and The World According to Jeff Goldblum in the category.

Last year, Tucci won the award, beating series including My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Oprah with Meghan and Harry, United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell and Vice.

The travel and food series returned for a four-part season in May 2022, after launching its first, six-part episode in February 2021.

Previously, Stewart had won the late-night Emmy ten years in a row between 2003 and 2012 and again in 2015 for his final season of The Daily Show in 2015.

However, his return to television saw him move Emmy categories. The Apple TV+ series launched in September 2021.

There was initially some disappointment in the late-night community that Stewart didn’t submit in their category as a reduction in submissions meant that they were set to have only four nominees before the TV Academy changed the rules to give them a fifth nomination.

Other regular winners in this category in recent years included Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.