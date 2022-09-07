‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Adds Catherine Keener To Ensemble In Secret Role

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee Catherine Keener has landed a major role opposite Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in Todd Phillips’ Joker sequel Joker: Folie à Deux for Warner Bros. and DC Films. Deadline recently broke the news that Brendan Gleeson would be joining the ensemble as well as Zazie Beetz.

Warner Bros also recently announced that the film would bow on October 4, 2024. Production is expected to get underway this December.

Warner Bros had no comment on Keener’s casting.

Phillips is returning to direct and also co-wrote the script with Scott Silver, who penned the original pic. Not much is known about the sequel, though insiders believe it will have musical elements and will be set in Arkham Asylum, which is where the first film leaves off after Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) has been sent there. It is also unknown who Keener will be playing.

Keener was most recently seen in Shawn Levy’s The Adam Project opposite Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo. Prior to this, she appeared in a one-season arc in Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion’s Netflix series Brand New Cherry Flavor. She also co-starred in Showtime’s Kidding, opposite Jim Carrey, which ran for two seasons, and was also in the Amazon series Modern Love.

She was also recently seen in the indie No Future, from the Sorry to Bother You producing team and opposite Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton.

Keener is repped by Gersh.