‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Adds Brendan Gleeson To Ensemble

EXCLUSIVE: Brendan Gleeson is set to join Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in Todd Phillips’ Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux for Warner Bros. and DC Films. Deadline recently broke the news that Zazie Beetz would be returning to reprise her role. Warner Bros. also recently announced that the film would bow on Oct. 4, 2024. Production is expected to get under way this December.

Warner Bros. had no comment on the casting.

Phillips is returning to direct and also co-wrote the script with Scott Silver, who penned the original pic. Not much is known about the sequel though insiders believe it will have musical elements and will also be set in Arkham Asylum, which is where the first film leaves off after Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) has been sent there. It is also unknown who Gleeson will be playing.

The first film brought in $335.4M domestic and globally it is the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever at $1.07 billion. Joker won two Oscars: Best Actor for star Joaquin Phoenix and Original Music Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir’s. The movie was nominated for 11 Oscars including Best Picture and Phillips for Best Director.

As for Gleeson, he is set to have busy fall with his new Searchlight film The Banshees of Inisherin hitting the festival circuit starting with its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and followed up with a Gala premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The film reunites Gleeson with Colin Farrell and Martin McDonagh, who worked together on the dark comedy, In Bruges.