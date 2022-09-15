Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Defamation Case TV Movie To Premiere On Tubi

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, a scripted original movie based on the controversial Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case, is set to premiere on Tubi on September 30.

Starring Mark Hapka (Parallels) as Depp and Megan Davis (Alone in the Dark) as Heard, the film is written by Guy Nicolucci (The Daily Show) and directed by Sara Lohman (Secrets in the Woods). It hails from Fox Entertainment’s indie studio MarVista Entertainment.

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial follows the tumultuous relationship – in and out of court – of Depp and his ex-wife Heard in a dramatization of the two-month defamation trial.

Melissa Marty (Station 19) will join Hapka and Davis as Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mary Carrig (Law & Order: True Crime) joins as Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft.

“Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial has ‘Hot Take’ in the title for a reason,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “With our partners at MarVista, this Tubi Original was fast-tracked into production to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer.”

The trial concluded on June 1, with the jury ruling that Aquaman star Heard defamed Depp in a late 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Depp was awarded around $10.4 million in damages, which Heard has appealed. The jury found that Heard was defamed in one of her claims, awarding her $2 million in compensatory damages.

The film is executive produced by Brittany Clemons, Angie Day, Marianne C. Wunch, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew. Autumn Federici and Kristifor Cvijetic serve as producers under their The Ninth House banner.

