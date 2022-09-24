Queen’s Last Knight: Steven Spielberg’s Favourite Composer John Williams “Honoured By Queen Elizabeth”

Star Wars composer John Williams is reported to have been made one of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s very last knights, with the honour one of the final awards approved by the late monarch before her death a fortnight ago.

British press reports that the veteran composer’s name is on the final list of honorary awards for foreign nationals.

Ex-Disney chief executive Robert Iger has also reportedly been awarded an honorary KBE for services to UK-US relations.

Williams’s talents can be heard on the scores of blockbuster films including Star Wars, Jurassic Park and Harry Potter. Steven Spielberg has often turned to him for films including the Indiana Jones series, Saving Private Ryan and Schindler’s List.

Most recently, Williams teamed up once again with Spielberg for the latter’s memoir-film The Tabelmans.

The New York-born composer began his career seven decades ago, since when he has received accolades including 25 Grammys, five Oscars and seven Bafta Awards.