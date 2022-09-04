Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Director Peter Jackson Win Emmys For ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Creative Arts Emmys Night 1 Winners List: Chadwick Boseman, 'Black Lady Sketch Show' Among Early Winners - Updating Live
Read the full story

‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Continues Emmy Streak With Writing Win; Can Anyone Stop HBO Show In Main Late-Night Category?

John Oliver
HBO

John Oliver can’t stop winning Emmys.

HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver picked up the award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, its seventh in a row at the Creative Arts Emmys.

It beat out A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Saturday Night Live.

Could the win be a precursor for another win in the main late-night category next week at the Primetime Emmys? Oliver has won that category six years in a row.

The Last Week Tonight writing team that won included Daniel O’Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Seena Vali, Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Greg Iwinski, Ryan Ken, Mark Kramer, Sofía Manfredi, John Oliver, Taylor Kay Phillips and Chrissy Shackelford.

Ryan Ken picked up the award, Oliver wasn’t present.

Before Last Week Tonight’s winning streak The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and The Colbert Report won every since 2008, going back and forth.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad