‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Continues Emmy Streak With Writing Win; Can Anyone Stop HBO Show In Main Late-Night Category?

John Oliver can’t stop winning Emmys.

HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver picked up the award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, its seventh in a row at the Creative Arts Emmys.

It beat out A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Saturday Night Live.

Could the win be a precursor for another win in the main late-night category next week at the Primetime Emmys? Oliver has won that category six years in a row.

The Last Week Tonight writing team that won included Daniel O’Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Seena Vali, Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Greg Iwinski, Ryan Ken, Mark Kramer, Sofía Manfredi, John Oliver, Taylor Kay Phillips and Chrissy Shackelford.

Ryan Ken picked up the award, Oliver wasn’t present.

Before Last Week Tonight’s winning streak The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and The Colbert Report won every since 2008, going back and forth.