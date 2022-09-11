Country Star John Michael Montgomery Seriously Injured In Bus Crash

John Michael Montgomery suffered cuts and broken ribs when his tour bus crashed early Saturday.

Montgomery told fans in a Facebook post on the accident that he’s “doing well,” but will not be out on the road for a while. Montgomery and two other men were injured in the crash.

The accident happened as the bus was nearing Kentucky, Montgomery’s home state. The vehicle “veered off the interstate, struck an embankment, and overturned,” according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The report says Montgomery was traveling in a 2001 Prevost Featherlite bus.