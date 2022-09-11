Country Star John Michael Montgomery Seriously Injured In Bus Crash

John Michael Montgomery suffered cuts and broken ribs when his tour bus crashed early Saturday.
Montgomery told fans in a Facebook post on the accident that he’s “doing well,” but will not be out on the road for a while. Montgomery and two other men were injured in the crash.
The accident happened as the bus was nearing Kentucky, Montgomery’s home state. The vehicle “veered off the interstate, struck an embankment, and overturned,” according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The report says Montgomery was traveling in a 2001 Prevost Featherlite bus.
He wrote, “I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation.”
The next stop on his tour is scheduled for September 24 in Indiana.
Montgomery has more than 30 singles on Billboard’s country music charts, with seven No. 1 hits among them. Those include “I Love The Way You Love Me,” “I Swear,” “Be My Baby Tonight,” “If You’ve Got Love,” “I Can Love You Like That,” “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident),” and “The Little Girl.”
He has releaed seven studio albums.
