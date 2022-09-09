Joe Biden Says He Will Attend Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

President Joe Biden confirmed that he will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, expected to take place in about 10 days.

“I don’t know what the details are yet, but I will be going,” Biden told reporters.

He also said that he had not spoken yet with King Charles III.

Biden went to the British Embassy in Washington on Thursday to sign a condolence book. He was joined by First Lady Jill Biden and the British ambassador to the United States, Karen Pierce.

The president also ordered that U.S. flags be flown at half mast until the late Queen’s interment.

In 1952, for the state funeral of George VI, Secretary of State Dean Acheson represented the United States as President Harry Truman did not attend. General Dwight Eisenhower, who was elected president later that year, did attend.

There has not been an announcement yet of the date of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth. The ceremony is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen died Thursday afternoon at Balmoral estate in Scotland. Her coffin is expected to be transferred to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday, with a procession and service at St. Giles Cathedral the following day.

Biden told the Daily Mail on Thursday evening that he probably would attend the funeral.