Biden Doing First ‘60 Minutes’ Interview As President

A newly energized President Joe Biden is sitting down with correspondent Scott Pelley for his first 60 Minutes interview since taking office as the 46th President of the United States.

Pelley spoke with Biden at the White House and in Detroit — as he toured the auto show there — for a two-part report that will be broadcast on the 55th season premiere of 60 Minutes this Sunday, September 18, on CBS.

In the interview, Biden discusses inflation, Russia’s war on Ukraine, U.S.-China tensions, the midterm elections and more.

Pelley told People that he’s been working to land the interview since shortly after the president’s 2020 inauguration. The original sit-down was postponed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a delay for which the correspondent says Biden called personally to apologize.

The interview will air opposite some typically stiff competition, at least on the West Coast, as Sunday Night Football kicks off at 5:20 p.m. PT in NBC.

Biden has, of course, been on 60 Minutes many times. His most recent appearance was just days before the 2020 presidential election.

You can watch it below.