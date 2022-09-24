‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Sets Guest Lineup As Late-Night Host Goes Back To Brooklyn For A Week

Jimmy Kimmel is taking his late-night show back to Brooklyn with a week of Jimmy Kimmel Live! shows from the East Cost. ABC has now confirmed the full lineup of guests set for “Kimmel in Brooklyn” that will be broadcasted in front of a live studio audience from the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House.

Monday, Sept. 26: Amy Schumer (Whore Tour), Charlamagne Tha God (Hell of a Week) and the musical guest is Run The Jewels.

Tuesday, Sept. 27: David Letterman and Tracy Morgan (No Disrespect) have been confirmed.

Wednesday, Sept. 28: Mila Kunis (Luckiest Girl Alive), Ramy Youssef (Ramy) and the musical guest for the night is Future.

Thursday, Sep. 29: Ben Stiller (Severance) will be the guest while the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are set to be the musical guests for the night.

Friday, Sept. 30: Jason Bateman and Paul Simon will be guests on the show while Paul Simon will be the musical guest.

This is the sixth time that Kimmel travels to his hometown to film the ABC late-night talk show. Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.