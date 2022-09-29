Jim Gaffigan Joins Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ HBO Max Limited Series

Jim Gaffigan has joined the cast of the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. He joins prevously announced cast Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Dennis Quaid, Jharrel Jerome, Sheyi Cole and CCH Pounder.

Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer, with Solomon as writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is also an executive producer. The trio reteams after working together on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move.

In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City.

Gaffigan is believed to be playing Manny Broward, an agent at USPIS battling his own demons who is Harmony’s (Beetz) immediate supervisor.

Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy nominee for his comedy specials and three-time Daytime Emmy winner for his work on CBS News Sunday Morning. He is also a two-time New York Times best-selling author. Up next, Gaffigan will be seen as the lead in the sci-fi dramedy, Linoleum, and will star as Mr. Smee in Disney’s Peter Pan and Wendy, opposite Jude Law and Yara Shahidi. He will also co-star in Netflix’s Unfrosted. Gaffigan was also recently heard in Disney/Pixar’s highly anticipated film, Luca, opposite Jacob Tremblay and Maya Rudolph. He’s repped by Brillstein, UTA and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.