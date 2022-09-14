Jill Biden To Headline Midterm Fundraising Event Hosted By Marta Kauffman

EXCLUSIVE: First Lady Jill Biden will visit Los Angeles on Friday with an itinerary that includes a fundraiser hosted by writer-producer and Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman.

Per an invite, the Hancock Park lunch reception is for the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, which is raising money for the Democratic National Committee and state parties.

“With less than 65 days until Election Day, all support is critical to ensure Democrats across the country have the resources they need to make that final push to November,” the invite reads.

After the event, the first lady will then visit Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Cafe in Los Angeles. Founded by by Father Gregory Boyle, Homeboy Industries provides on-the-job training and rehabilitation services to former gang members and those previously incarcerated.

The first lady visited Los Angeles in June with her husband, President Joe Biden, for DNC-organized fundraisers at the home of Haim and Cheryl Saban and another at the home of Andrew Hauptman and co-hosted by Jeffrey Katzenberg. It’s still unclear whether the president will make a return visit to L.A., an ATM for politicians of both parties, before the November vote.

Until then, a number of candidates are planning treks to L.A. as they try to boost their campaign war chest. On Thursday night, Beto O’Rourke, hoping to unseat Texas Governor Greg Abbott, will headline an event hosted Lynda and Stewart Resnick, Bob Daly and Carol Bayer Sager and Bryan Lourd. Another O’Rourke event — taking place earlier in the day — will be hosted by James Costos and Michael Smith at their home, with a list of co-hosts including Rob Reiner and Nancy Stephens and Rick Rosenthal.